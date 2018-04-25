Lauren Cohan to return in 'The Walking Dead' Season 9

April 25 (UPI) -- The Walking Dead star Lauren Cohan will return in Season 9.

AMC confirmed as much Wednesday to Deadline after Cohan announced the news Tuesday at CinemaCon.

Cohan, who was promoting her new movie Mile 22 at the convention, told Entertainment Weekly she will reprise Maggie Greene in Season 9.

"I'm going back," the 36-year-old actress said. "There's a lot more Maggie story to tell."

"You know we're not allowed to tell you anything, but it's good," she teased of her character's storyline.

The Walking Dead stars Andrew Lincoln and Norman Reedus previously closed deals to return. Cohan, who joined the ABC pilot Whiskey Cavalier in February, was reportedly reconciling her schedule and negotiating a pay raise.

"Pay the woman," her co-star Khary Payton, who plays King Ezekiel, urged in an Instagram post in March.

The Walking Dead was renewed for a ninth season in January. Executive producer Scott M. Gimple was promoted to chief content officer of the The Walking Dead TV universe, with Angela King to serve as executive producer and showrunner in Season 9.