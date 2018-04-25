'Bachelor' creator announces new dating series, 'The Proposal'

April 25 (UPI) -- Bachelor creator Mike Fleiss has announced a new ABC dating competition series titled The Proposal which will be hosted by former Bachelor and NFL star Jesse Palmer.

The show, which will premiere on ABC in the summer, will feature 10 eligible daters competing for the chance to win the heart of a mystery man or woman. Contestants will be asked romantic questions, take part in beachwear competitions and receive a seal of approval from one of the suitor's most trusted family members.

The final two contestants will then be allowed to meet their mystery man or woman and ask for their hand in marriage.

"I couldn't be more excited about The Proposal," Fleiss said while speaking with The Hollywood Reporter about the 10-episode series. "I think Bachelor Nation is going to love it. It's also great to welcome back a member of the Bachelor family, our host, Jesse Palmer."

Palmer, who starred on Season 5 of The Bachelor in 2004, was featured in a promo on The Proposal's new, official Twitter account.

The Proposal is being produced by Fleiss' Next Entertainment company along with Warner Horizon Unscripted & Alternative Television which produces The Bachelor, The Bachelorette, Bachelor in Paradise and Bachelor Winter Games for ABC. Fleiss and Bachelor producer Martin Hilton are serving as executive producers along with James Breen and Jason Ehrlich.