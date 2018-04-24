John Krasinski's 'Jack Ryan' renewed before Season 1 premiere

April 24 (UPI) -- Amazon said Tuesday it has ordered a second season of Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan, starring and produced by John Krasinski.

The global thriller will get its Season 1 premiere on Amazon Prime Video Aug. 31 and filming on Season 2 is to take place this summer in Europe, South America and the United States, the streaming service said in a news release.

"With so much early anticipation for Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan from our customers and personally having the pleasure to preview the exhilarating, action-packed first season, we are excited to green-light a second season of the series months ahead of its debut," Jennifer Salke, head of Amazon Studios, said in a statement.

Krasinski, 38, is best known for starring in the television comedy The Office and for acting, directing and co-writing the horror film A Quiet Place. CIA agent Jack Ryan has previously been played by Chris Pine, Ben Affleck, Alec Baldwin and Harrison Ford in screen adaptations of Clancy's popular spy novels.