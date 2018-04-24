Home / Entertainment News / TV

Carla Hall to guest star on 'General Hospital'

By Karen Butler  |  April 24, 2018 at 3:51 PM
Comments Comments
share with facebook
share with twitter
Comments Comments
| License Photo

April 24 (UPI) -- The Chew co-host Carla Hall announced Tuesday she will guest star on the ABC soap opera General Hospital next month.

The 53-year-old chef and author revealed on The Chew that she taped two episodes of the daytime drama playing a fictional character, not herself.

"I can't really tell you!" she replied when her co-hosts Michael Symon and Clinton Kelly pressed her for details about the character and whether she is a villain or a heroine.

"I'm in the middle of the road," she said, adding she did have the opportunity to give someone her signature side-eye glance. Hall's first episode of GH is to air May 16 and the second will be broadcast later in the month.

Related UPI Stories
Trending Stories
Carrie Underwood shares close-up selfie after her fall Carrie Underwood shares close-up selfie after her fall
Antonio Banderas: 'Idol' Picasso's dark side was painful to play Antonio Banderas: 'Idol' Picasso's dark side was painful to play
Famous birthdays for April 24: Kelly Clarkson, Barbra Streisand Famous birthdays for April 24: Kelly Clarkson, Barbra Streisand
Judas Priest, Deep Purple announce joint North American tour Judas Priest, Deep Purple announce joint North American tour
WWE Raw: Rousey takes down James; Reigns vows to win WWE Raw: Rousey takes down James; Reigns vows to win