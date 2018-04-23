TBS renews 'The Last O.G.' and 'Search Party'

April 23 (UPI) -- TBS said Monday it has renewed its comedies The Last O.G. and Search Party for additional seasons to air in 2018-19.

The Last O.G. stars Tracy Morgan as a former drug dealer who leaves prison and finds his Brooklyn neighborhood -- and former girlfriend played by Tiffany Haddish -- have completely changed in the 15 years he was away. Executive produced by Jordan Peele, the series has been a ratings hit in its freshman season.

"I would like to thank God, my family, the fans and TBS and everyone that has been given a second chance. We love you!!!" Morgan said.

Search Party -- featuring Alia Shawkat, Meredith Hagner, John Early, John Reynolds and Brandon Micheal Hall -- follows a group of privileged, self-absorbed 20-somethings, who are covering up a murder. Its second season wrapped during the winter.

"Making Search Party has been a very dreamy experience because of the support and enthusiasm of the entire TBS team, so we, of course, jumped at the chance to make more things with them," the show's co-creators and executive producers Sarah-Violet Bliss and Charles Rogers said in a joint statement.