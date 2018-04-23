Netflix orders 'Fast & Furious' animated series

April 23 (UPI) -- Netflix and DreamWorks Animation Television are working on a Fast & Furious animated show, executive produced by the franchise's star Vin Diesel.

Eight, live-action Fast & Furious blockbusters have been released in theaters since 2001. A spin-off and two more sequels about a close-knit group of street racers are slated to open between 2019 and 2021.

"We are thrilled to take our fantastic partnership with DreamWorks Animation to the next level with new opportunities from the vast library of Universal Pictures," Melissa Cobb, vice president of kids and family programming, said in a statement Monday. "The Fast & Furious franchise is a global phenomenon beloved by audiences of all ages, and we can't wait to get started on the new animated series that will capture the action, heart, humor and global appeal of the feature films."

"We are excited to extend and expand our successful relationship with Netflix by not only delivering more high-quality DreamWorks programming, but connecting fans of Universal films with fascinating new stories," added Margie Cohn, president of DreamWorks Animation Television. "Our new home at Universal marks an exciting new chapter for storytelling at our studio, and Fast & Furious is only the beginning."