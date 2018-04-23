Matt Smith supports Claire Foy after pay controversy

April 23 (UPI) -- Matt Smith says he "completely" supports Claire Foy over The Crown pay.

The 35-year-old British actor spoke to The Hollywood Reporter after The Crown producers confirmed in March that Foy was paid less than Smith for her work on the Netflix series.

"Claire is one of my best friends, and I believe that we should be paid equally and fairly and there should be equality for all," Smith, who played Prince Philip on the show, said.

"I support her completely, and I'm pleased that it was resolved and they made amends for it because that's what needed to happen," he added.

"Going forward, I think we should all bear in mind that we need to strive to make this better and a more even playing field for everyone involved --- but not just in our industry, in all industries," the star suggested.

Smith didn't specify how Netflix and Sony Pictures Television "made amends" to Foy, who portrayed Queen Elizabeth II on The Crown. Left Bank Pictures had apologized to Smith and Foy in March.

"As the producers of The Crown, we at Left Bank Pictures are responsible for budgets and salaries; the actors are not aware of who gets what, and cannot be held personally responsible for the pay of their colleagues," the company said.

"We have a responsibility to do what we can to to ensure that these issues are tacked, and as a leading production company we want to make our contribution to the debate," the company added.

Smith and Foy co-starred in Seasons 1 and 2 of The Crown, which follows the reign of Elizabeth. The pair will be replaced by Tobias Menzies and Olivia Coleman in Season 3 as the show's timeline progresses.