Amy Robach to debut as '20/20' co-anchor in May

April 23 (UPI) -- Amy Robach will serve as the new co-anchor of 20/20.

ABC News confirmed Monday that the 45-year-old television personality will join David Muir on the news magazine program in May. Robach presently serves as an anchor on Good Morning America.

James Goldston, president of ABC News, announced Robach's new role in a note to the news division that appeared on the ABC News official Tumblr.

"In addition to her new duties she'll continue to report frequently for Good Morning America and across ABC News when major news breaks," Goldston wrote. "Amy, as we know so well, is a brilliant journalist and a skilled interviewer."

Robach confirmed the news in a tweet Monday.

"The royal family isn't the only one with an announcement today," she wrote, referring to British royal Kate Middleton giving birth to her third child.

Robach will replace Elizabeth Vargas, who announced plans in December to leave 20/20 in May. A+E Networks said last week Vargas will serve as the face of its new journalistic banner, A&E Investigates.