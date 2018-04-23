Home / Entertainment News / TV

'American Idol' to be simulcast nationwide for live voting

By Wade Sheridan  |  April 23, 2018
April 23 (UPI) -- ABC's American Idol will be simulcast live across the United States in order for viewers to cast their votes for their favorite singers at the same time.

The singing competition series will air in all time zones for a three-week span starting at 8 p.m. ET, 5 p.m. PT on Sunday. Viewers can cast their votes by using the American Idol website, the American Idol app or through text messaging with results unveiled in real time at the end of each episode.

American Idol is the first competition series to offer live coast-to-coast viewing. The show, which was revived at ABC in March after originating on Fox, features returning host Ryan Seacrest with new judges Katy Perry, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan.

"We set out on a journey to find the best talent this nation has to offer," ABC Entertainment President Channing Dungey said in a statement. "As we head into the next phase of the American Idol competition, it only makes sense to let every viewer from coast to coast experience the magic of live television and have the ability to vote for America's next superstar."

American Idol's final performance episode on May 20 will allow viewers to vote overnight for the show's winner with the results announced on the May 21 season finale.

