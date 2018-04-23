Abby Lee Miller posts photo from hospital after cancer diagnosis

April 23 (UPI) -- Abby Lee Miller is back on Instagram following her cancer diagnosis.

The 51-year-old television personality shared a selfie Sunday after Extra reported she underwent emergency spinal surgery last week. Miller was subsequently told she has a type of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

"So much gratitude and love for those who listened, those who looked deeper and those who leapt into action," the star captioned the photo.

"So much more I wish I could say...... about how quickly your life can change at the hands of others," she added. "Thanks for [your prayers] #abbyleemiller #abbylee #aldc #aldcla #aldcalways #dancemoms #iwilldance."

Miller's surgeon, Dr. Hooman Melamed, on Wednesday told People the Dance Moms alum likely has Burkitt lymphoma, although pathology results were still pending.

"It was not an infection, it was a type of a non-Hodgkin's lymphoma -- it's a type of cancer," Melamed said.

"We're getting an oncologist involved and we have to figure out what the next steps are as far as chemotherapy or radiation or more spine surgery," he said, adding treatment will depend on the type of tumor.

News of Miller's diagnosis follows her transfer from federal prison to a halfway house in March. The television personality pleaded guilty to bankruptcy fraud in June 2016 after being indicted on 20 counts of fraud in October 2015.