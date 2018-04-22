Home / Entertainment News / TV

Noah Emmerich to co-star in Netflix's 'The Spy'

By Karen Butler  |  April 22, 2018 at 8:12 AM
April 22 (UPI) -- The Americans and The Walking Dead alum Noah Emmerich is set to co-star with Sacha Baron Cohen in the six-part drama The Spy.

Gideon Raff is writing and directing the Netflix project, which follows Eli Cohen, an agent for Israel in Syria during the 1960s.

Emmerich -- whose credits also include Beautiful Girls, The Truman Show and Little Children -- will play Dan Peleg, "a charming, rumpled and brilliant Mossad trainer."

"He is wise, wary and stubborn, and has a tendency to blur the boundaries between the personal and professional," a news release said. "He has conflicted feelings about Eli, and is tormented by a mistake he made in the past."

