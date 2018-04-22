Home / Entertainment News / TV

'Grey's Anatomy' officially renewed for Season 15

By Karen Butler  |  April 22, 2018 at 8:08 AM
April 22 (UPI) -- ABC has announced it ordered more episodes of its medical drama Grey's Anatomy to air in the 2018-19 television season.

"Grey's Anatomy is officially coming back for Season 15!" the show's Twitter account said Saturday.

The series follows staffers at the fictional Seattle Grace Hospital. It stars Ellen Pompeo as Meredith Grey, Justin Chambers as Alex Karev, Chandra Wilson as Miranda Bailey, James Pickens Jr. as Richard Webber, Kevin McKidd as Owen Hunt, Jessica Capshaw as Arizona Robbins, Jesse Williams as Jackson Avery, Sarah Drew as April Kepner, Caterina Scorsone as Amelia Shepherd, Camilla Luddington as Jo Wilson, Kelly McCreary as Maggie Pierce and Giacomo Gianniotti as Andrew DeLuca.

Longtime cast-members Capshaw and Drew announced last month they would leave the show during the current, 14th season.

