Tyne Daly to play Phil's sister in 'Murphy Brown' revival

April 20 (UPI) -- Cagney & Lacey and Judging Amy actress Tyne Daly is set to play Phyllis, the sister of deceased bar owner Phil, in the 2018-19 revival of the sitcom Murphy Brown.

"It's evident that the apple doesn't fall far from the tree. She has taken over the bar and is a friend and confidant to Murphy and the gang," CBS said when it announced the 72-year-old actress' casting in the newsroom comedy Thursday.

The network recently announced it ordered 13 new episodes of the show, 20 years after it was canceled. Original cast members Candice Bergen, Faith Ford, Joe Regalbuto and Grant Shaud will reprise their roles, and newbies Jake McDorman and Nik Dodani will round out the ensemble.

Murphy Brown ran 10 seasons on CBS from 1988-98 and won 18 Emmy Awards.

Pat Corley, who played Phil, died in 2006 at the age of 76.