Idris Elba to star in Netflix comedy series 'Turn Up Charlie'

April 20 (UPI) -- Idris Elba has created and is set to star in a new Netflix comedy series called Turn Up Charlie.

Netflix announced it has ordered eight episodes of the show and will begin shooting in Britain next month. No other casting has been announced yet.

Elba will play the title character, a "struggling DJ and eternal bachelor, who's given a final chance at success when he reluctantly becomes a manny to his famous best friend's problem-child daughter," a news release said.

Best known for his portrayal of British police detective John Luther on Luther and drug kingpin Stringer Bell on The Wire, the 45-year-old actor's film credits include Pacific Rim, Star Trek Beyond, Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom and the Thor blockbusters. He is also a real-life, nightclub disc jockey.