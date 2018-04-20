'Girls Trip' writer penning 'First Wives Club' series

April 20 (UPI) -- Paramount Network said it has ordered 10, half-hour episodes of a new comedy inspired by the 1996 movie First Wives Club.

Girls Trip scribe Tracy Oliver is writing and executive producing the project, which will begin filming in New York this summer for a planned 2019 debut.

The First Wives Club movie starred Diane Keaton, Bette Midler and Goldie Hawn as women who bond after their respective marriages end.

No casting has been announced yet for the television version.

"Tracy Oliver is a brilliant writer and the perfect visionary to bring this unforgettable story from the big screen to the small screen in a fresh and contemporary way," said Keith Cox, president of development and production for Paramount Network, TV Land and CMT.

"Girls Trip was one of the funniest comedies in recent memory and we know Tracy will breathe new life, and some serious laughs, into these beloved First Wives Club characters," added Amy Powell, president of Paramount TV.