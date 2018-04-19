Netflix cancels 'Seven Seconds' with Regina King after one season

April 19 (UPI) -- Netflix has canceled drama series Seven Seconds starring Regina King from creator and executive producer Veena Sud (The Killing) after one season.

Seven Seconds featured King as the mother of a black teenager who is accidentally run over by a white police officer and the crime's subsequent cover-up by the authorities. Clare-Hope Ashitey, Russell Hornsby, Beau Knapp, Michael Mosley, David Lyons, Raul Castillo, Zackary Momoh, Patrick Murney, Michelle Veintimilla, Nadia Alexander and Coley Mustafa Speaks also starred.

Netflix still plans on submitting Seven Seconds for Emmy consideration in the limited series category.

"We loved working with Veena Sud, Regina King and the cast and crew of Seven Seconds," vice president of original content at Netflix Cindy Holland said in a statement. "Together they created a compelling, timely and relevant crime drama. The first season is a complete, stand-alone story that we are proud to feature on Netflix for years to come."

Bert Salke, the president of series producer Fox 21 Television Studios, said previously in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter that additional seasons of Seven Seconds could have turned the drama into an anthology series with old characters returning to interact with new ones.

"This I think in our mind can go on for four or five [seasons], even more," Salke said at the time. "Each year will be a chapter ... in the book about that city and what's going on in the struggle to survive in urban America today."