Amanda Stanton slams Robby Hayes: 'He just wants attention'

April 19 (UPI) -- Amanda Stanton says ex-boyfriend Robby Hayes "just wants attention."

The 28-year-old television personality discussed her conflict with Hayes on Tuesday's episode of the Help, I Suck at Dating! podcast after feuding with the 29-year-old reality star on Twitter.

"I guess what I was so confused about is that it's been eight months and I have moved on with my life," Stanton told host and fellow Bachelor Nation star Dean Unglert.

"I didn't even really consider Robby an ex," she said. "I was completely shocked that he reacted the way that he did."

Stanton and Hayes briefly dated after meeting on Bachelor in Paradise Season 4. The pair clashed last week after Stanton tweeted about an unnamed ex-boyfriend who e-mailed her about a payment issue with his Disneyland pass.

"It was a funny tweet. I wasn't even throwing shade at him, nor did I hint that it was about him," Stanton said of the since-deleted post, which said an ex asked her to update her debit card information for the pass.

Hayes responded to Stanton's tweet by sharing their e-mail thread about the pass and a since-deleted video of their alleged text message history.

"I feel like he doesn't even care that it made him look bad," Stanton said of Hayes' reaction. "I feel like he just wants attention, whether it's good or bad."

Stanton previously told Us Weekly she's confused why Hayes is angry. She also said she's dating again following her appearances on The Bachelor Season 20 and Bachelor in Paradise Seasons 3 and 4.