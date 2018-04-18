'The Bachelorette': Becca Kufrin smiles in Season 14 promo

April 18 (UPI) -- Becca Kufrin is all smiles in her first official promo for The Bachelorette.

The ABC reality competition shared a poster featuring the 28-year-old television personality Wednesday on Instagram.

The image shows Kufrin holding a rose while striking a pose in a one-shoulder gown. The tagline "Let's do the damn thing" appears over the photo.

"Bachelor Nation, who's ready to do the damn thing?! #TheBachelorette returns Monday, May 28 on ABC!" the show captioned the promo.

Kufrin was named the new Bachelorette in March following her split from The Bachelor star Arie Luyendyk Jr. on the Season 22 finale. Luyendyk proposed to runner-up Lauren Burnham on the "After the Final Rose" special.

"I want to find love," Kufrin said during the episode. "I want to meet so many amazing guys. I'm ready to do this."

Kufrin subsequently said in an interview with The Ellen DeGeneres Show that she hopes to find an "honest" and "loyal" partner on The Bachelorette.

"Physical traits, I don't really have a type. I'm all over the board," she said. "Personality-wise? I want somebody that's honest and loyal, obviously."

The Bachelorette Season 14 will premiere May 28.