Cary Elwes, Jake Busey to star in 'Stranger Things' Season 3

April 18 (UPI) -- Cary Elwes and Jake Busey have been cast in the third season of Netflix's hit supernatural series, Stranger Things.

Elwes, best known for starring in The Princess Bride and Robin Hood: Men in Tights, will be portraying Mayor Kline, a character described by Netflix in a press release as a classic '80s politician who is "more concerned with his own image than with the people of the small town he governs."

Busey, known for starring in Starship Troopers and who will be seen in Fox's upcoming revival of The Predator, will be portraying Bruce, a "journalist for the The Hawkins Post with questionable morals and a sick sense of humor."

Elwes and Busey join Maya Thurman-Hawke who was announced as joining Season 3 in March. The actress is set to play Robin, "an alternative girl who is equal parts sharp and playful."

Millie Bobby Brown, Finn Wolfhard, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Winona Ryder and David Harbour, among others, will also be returning for Season 3. The new season will feature Eleven (Brown) and Mike (Wolfhard) in a relationship.

Netflix chief content officer Ted Sarandos announced that Elwes and Busey were joining the series Wednesday at the streaming services What's Next event in Rome, Variety reported. The event featured Netflix announcing a slate of new programming that will be produced throughout Europe and other places around the globe.

"Our next Stranger Things could just as likely come from anywhere in the world. I have a strong feeling it could come from right here," Sarandos said.