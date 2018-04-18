CBS renews 11 shows; 'Elementary,' 'Criminal Minds' not among them

April 18 (UPI) -- CBS said Wednesday it has renewed 11 shows for the 2018-19 broadcast season.

Among the shows picked up for an additional season are Blue Bloods, Bull, Hawaii Five-0, Madam Secretary, MacGyver, NCIS: Los Angeles, NCIS: New Orleans, Survivor, The Amazing Race, 48 Hours and 60 Minutes.

The network previously announced it will be bringing back The Big Bang Theory, Young Sheldon, Mom, NCIS, Seal Team and S.W.A.T. next season.

The fates of Elementary, Criminal Minds and Kevin Can Wait remain unclear, however.