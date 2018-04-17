Home / Entertainment News / TV

'Dear White People' trailer announces May premiere for Season 2

By Wade Sheridan  |  April 17, 2018 at 9:39 AM
Comments Comments
share with facebook
share with twitter
Comments Comments
1 of 2
| License Photo

April 17 (UPI) -- In a new trailer for Dear White People, Netflix announced the show's second season will premiere on May 4.

The clip, released Monday, features star Logan Browning (Sam) and the rest of the cast naming new topics the comedy will tackle -- including cultural appropriation, sex and gender norms, nepotism, black lesbians and conspiracy theories.

"Are you taking notes?" the official Twitter account of the show said alongside the trailer.

"Set against the backdrop of a predominantly white Ivy League university where racial tensions bubble just below the surface, Dear White People is a send-up of the now post 'post-racial' America that weaves together a universal story of finding one's own identity and forging a wholly unique path," reads the synopsis.

Brandon P. Bell, Antoinette Robertson, DeRon Horton, John Patrick Amedori, Ashley Blaine Featherson and Marque Richardson also star in the series from creator and executive producer Justin Simien.

Related UPI Stories
Trending Stories
Famous birthdays for April 16: Mirai Nagasu, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Famous birthdays for April 16: Mirai Nagasu, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar
'Harry Potter' stars Tom Felton, Emma Watson reunite 'Harry Potter' stars Tom Felton, Emma Watson reunite
Nicole Kidman supports Keith Urban at ACM Awards Nicole Kidman supports Keith Urban at ACM Awards
'Night Court' actor Harry Anderson dies at 65 'Night Court' actor Harry Anderson dies at 65
Miranda Lambert, Chris Stapleton, Jason Aldean win big at the ACM Awards Miranda Lambert, Chris Stapleton, Jason Aldean win big at the ACM Awards