'Dear White People' trailer announces May premiere for Season 2

April 17 (UPI) -- In a new trailer for Dear White People, Netflix announced the show's second season will premiere on May 4.

The clip, released Monday, features star Logan Browning (Sam) and the rest of the cast naming new topics the comedy will tackle -- including cultural appropriation, sex and gender norms, nepotism, black lesbians and conspiracy theories.

"Are you taking notes?" the official Twitter account of the show said alongside the trailer.

"Set against the backdrop of a predominantly white Ivy League university where racial tensions bubble just below the surface, Dear White People is a send-up of the now post 'post-racial' America that weaves together a universal story of finding one's own identity and forging a wholly unique path," reads the synopsis.

Brandon P. Bell, Antoinette Robertson, DeRon Horton, John Patrick Amedori, Ashley Blaine Featherson and Marque Richardson also star in the series from creator and executive producer Justin Simien.