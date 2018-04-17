Amy Roloff returns from 'fun' cruise with Chris Marek

April 17 (UPI) -- Amy Roloff returned home Sunday after a "fun" cruise with Chris Marek.

The 53-year-old television personality said in an Instagram post that she had "a wonderful time" with her boyfriend on a vacation to Mexico.

Roloff shared a slideshow of photos from the trip, including a picture of herself and Marek at dinner. The reality star was all smiles as she and her beau got close for the camera.

"The end to a wonderful time on a cruise w/ Chris and friends. What a fun and great time on Royal Caribbean cruise," Roloff captioned the snapshot.

"We're heading back home today and looking forward to the next adventure. #rccruise #sunfunfriends #amyssecondactcontinues #lifeadventures #lpbw #tlc," she added.

Roloff was first linked to Marek in summer 2017, two years after her split from husband and Little People, Big World co-star Matt Roloff after 27 years of marriage. Matt started dating longtime assistant Caryn Chandler shortly after the split.

"It's hard for me to say 'go ahead and invite Caryn' because it is someone that I've known for a long time," Amy said on last week's episode of Little People, Big World.

"Matt's worked with her for many, many years. So that will always hurt to some degree," she added. "But it is something that I will have to be an adult about -- doesn't mean I have to accept it."

Little People, Big World follows Amy, Matt and their son Zach Roloff, who all have dwarfism. The TLC series has also featured Amy and Matt's children Jeremy Roloff, Jacob Roloff and Molly Roloff.