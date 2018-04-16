Home / Entertainment News / TV

Hulu orders Season 2 of Sarah Silverman's 'I Love You, America'

By Karen Butler  |  April 16, 2018 at 1:23 AM
April 16 (UPI) -- Hulu announced Sunday it has ordered an 11-episode, second season of I Love You, America, starring comedian Sarah Silverman.

Season 2 is to begin streaming on Sept. 6.

"This season of the hit variety series will return just in time for some seriously funny conversation around the midterm elections," a news release said.

"I am fundamentally changed with each episode, each interview, each encounter. By the end of this, I will likely be a butterfly. Or a really colorful moth," Silverman said in a statement.

