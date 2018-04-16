Eva Longoria honored with star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame

April 16 (UPI) -- Desparate Housewives actress Eva Longoria was honored with the 2,634th star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame Monday.

Longoria, who is expecting a son with her husband Jose Antonio Baston, was honored during a ceremony at the El Capitan Theatre in Los Angeles, Calif., for her extensive television career.

"What a dream come true today! Receiving my star on the Walk of Fame is an honor I can't even believe I'm going to experience!" Longoria wrote on Instagram before the ceremony. "Can't wait to join all the legends and even more so, can't wait for all of y'all to go and visit it!"

Desperate Housewives co-star Felicity Huffman, Anna Faris and singer Ricky Martin spoke on Longoria's behalf during the ceremony.

"Here's why Eva is extraordinary," Huffman said. "Not because she has fancy friends and has sleepovers at Victoria Beckham's house and swings from the chandelier at 3 a.m. Not because she's raised over $40 million for charity. Not because she's an actress, director, producer, a philanthropist... but because she is kind, and because she is hopeful."

Longoria was born March 15, 1975, in Corpus Christi, Texas and began her television career in 2000 by portraying a flight attendant on an episode of Beverly Hills, 90210.

She was also a cast member on CBS daytime drama The Young and The Restless from 2001 to 2003 and the 2003 ABC crime drama LA Dragnet before landing the role of Gabrielle Solis on Desperate Housewives.

Longoria was nominated for a Golden Globe for best performance by an actress in a television comedy or musical series in 2006 and won five SAG Award nominations for outstanding performance by an ensemble in a comedy series along with her castmates throughout the show's eight seasons.

Since the end of Desperate Housewives Longoria starred in and produced the NBC comedy Telenovela and directed episodes of ABC's Blackish and CW's Jane the Virgin.

Throughout her career Longoria also launched multiple charities aimed at helping women, the Latino community and youth with special needs, as well as launching the Time's Up campaign in response to the Me Too movement, highlighting sexual harassment and gender inequality in Hollywood.

"I feel like I'm still a little girl from Corpus Christi Texas who had a really big dream and big hair," Longoria said. "I just want to say as a woman and as a Latina I represent a lot of communities and I want to tell all those communities that this isn't my star, this is our star," Longoria said.