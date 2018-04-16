Home / Entertainment News / TV

Donald Glover to serve as host and musical guest of 'SNL'

By Wade Sheridan  |  April 16, 2018 at 7:37 AM
April 16 (UPI) -- Donald Glover will host an upcoming episode of Saturday Night Live on May 5 and will also appear as the musical guest under his rap persona, Childish Gambino.

Glover was announced as the host and musical guest on Saturday as stand-up comedian John Mulaney hosted the sketch-comedy show with musical guest Jack White.

"Mark your calendars! May 5!!!!" the official Twitter account of SNL said alongside a photo of Glover and Gambino's name being posted onto a wall.

Glover will be starring as Lando Calrissian in Solo: A Star Wars Story which hits theaters on May 25. The actor recently said that being a fan of Star Wars helped him portray the iconic character who was first brought to life onscreen by Billy Dee Williams.

"You tend to do a better job of things when you're a fan. You have standards a little bit," he said. "Like you just know what you would hate."

The 34-year-old is also set to embark on a North American Childish Gambino tour that begins in September in support of his third studio album, Awaken, My Love! The album, released in December 2016, features the hit single "Redbone."

