'Once Upon a Time,' 'The Middle' ending next month

April 13 (UPI) -- ABC said the final episode of its fairy-tale drama Once Upon a Time is scheduled to air on May 18.

The show will have run for seven seasons by the time it wraps. The final season starred Andrew J. West, Colin O'Donoghue, Lana Parrilla and Robert Carlyle.

The network's family sitcom The Middle -- featuring Patricia Heaton, Neil Flynn, Charlie McDermott, Eden Sher and Atticus Shaffer -- is set to end after nine seasons on May 22.

The network previously announced its White House thriller Scandal, starring Kerry Washington and Tony Goldwyn, would go off the air April 19 after seven seasons.