Netflix renews 'Jessica Jones' for a third season

April 13 (UPI) -- Netflix has ordered a third season of Marvel's Jessica Jones, starring Krysten Ritter as the titular heroine, a private detective with superhuman strength.
Melissa Rosenberg is the show-runner for the comic-book adaptation, which co-stars Rachael Taylor, Carrie-Anne Moss and Eka Darville.
The first two seasons of the drama are streaming now.
"Thanks to the huge success of season 2 we get to do it some more! Thanks to all the #jessicajones fans! We love you and we see you and we are grateful," Ritter wrote on Instagram.
Here's to season 3! 🥃