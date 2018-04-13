Kevin Hart to host CBS competition series 'Total Knock Out'

April 13 (UPI) -- Actor and stand-up comedian Kevin Hart has signed on to host the obstacle-course, competition series TKO: Total Knock Out this summer.

CBS said Thursday it has ordered 10 episodes of the one-hour program from executive producer Mark Burnett.

'This show is perfectly aligned with my global brand," Hart said in a statement. "The minute Mark Burnett pitched me, I got it and we decided to work together. This show has the potential to make me look tall."

"Kevin is a shining, global beacon of comedy, of fitness and of fun. He is the perfect star for TKO: Total Knock Out, and I'm so grateful we get to work together on CBS prime time," added Burnett.

Hart, 38, will soon be seen in the big-screen comedy Night School. His other credits include Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, Captain Underpants, The Secret Life of Pets, Central Intelligence, Ride Along and Ride Along 2. He ran the New York City Marathon last fall.