HBO orders more 'Silicon Valley,' 'Barry'

April 13 (UPI) -- HBO has renewed its series Barry and Silicon Valley for second and sixth seasons respectively.

The announcement was made Thursday by Amy Gravitt, executive vice president of the cable network's programming.

"While Barry has delighted audiences with its deft interplay of comedy and drama, Silicon Valley remains as brilliantly and frighteningly prescient as ever," Gravitt said in a news release. "We're thrilled that these two smart, funny shows are returning for another season."

Created by Alec Berg and Bill Hader, Barry premiered last month. The show follows Hader's title character -- "a depressed, low-rent hit man from the Midwest who finds himself drawn into a community of acting students while on a hit job in Los Angeles," a synopsis said.

The cast also includes Stephen Root, Sarah Goldberg, Glenn Fleshler, Anthony Carrigan and Henry Winkler.

Starring Thomas Middleditch, Josh Brener, Martin Starr and Kumail Nanjiani, Silicon Valley is about the young founders of a California startup.