'Broad City' to return for fifth and final season in 2019

April 13 (UPI) -- Comedy Central has announced Broad City is to wrap up with a fifth and final season in early 2019.

The cable network also said in a news release Thursday it has made "a comprehensive development deal" with Broad City creators and stars Ilana Glazer and Abbi Jacobson. The pair already has three new projects -- Mall Town USA, Platinum Status and Young Professionals -- in the works.

"Broad City has been our baby and first love for almost 10 years, since we started as a web series. It's been a phenomenal experience, and we've put ourselves into it completely. Broad City's always had a spontaneous pace and feeling, and ending after season five honors that spirit. We are very excited to bring new voices and points of view to Comedy Central and continue our collaboration together in new ways," said Glazer and Jacobson in a joint statement.

"Broad City's Abbi and Ilana may appear to be aimless and full of hair-brained schemes, but Abbi and Ilana IRL have proven to be stellar creator/writer/performer/director/producers. Their supreme focus on telling new stories, in new worlds, with new talent is nearly scary," added Kent Alterman, Comedy Central's president.

The show is about best friends in their 20s, living in New York.