Sharon Osbourne says she 'didn't get on' with Ashton Kutcher

By Annie Martin  |  April 12, 2018 at 10:56 AM
April 12 (UPI) -- Sharon Osbourne says she "didn't get on" with actor Ashton Kutcher.

The 65-year-old British television personality recounted in an interview with Larry King Now how she clashed with Kutcher during his visit to her show The Talk.

"I didn't get on with one guy, that Ashton Kutcher," she said after host Larry King asked if she's had an interview go sideways. "Didn't get on with him at all."

Osbourne said she took issue with Kutcher's "bad attitude" after they got off on the wrong foot. The actor was reportedly angry after she mispronounced his name.

"I got his name wrong," Osbourne recalled. "He comes on with an attitude and he goes, 'What have you done in this industry?'

"I was like, 'Kid, don't start with me because I'm going to eat you up and [expletive] you out,'" she said. "I was just like, 'You don't know what you're dealing with, kid.'"

Kutcher was a guest on The Talk in 2014. Osbourne subsequently said in a Facebook post that she had mispronounced the actor's name.

"I messed up Ashton Kutcher's introduction. I think I called him Asstin Kushner..." the star wrote.

