'Grey's Anatomy': Jessica Capshaw full of 'nostalgia' ahead of exit

April 11 (UPI) -- Grey's Anatomy star Jessica Capshaw is feeling "nostalgic" ahead of her exit from the show.

The 41-year-old actress, who plays Arizona Robbins on the ABC series, reflected in a video Tuesday on Instagram Stories during her last day filming at Prospect Studios, which houses many of the show's sets.

"Okay, ready for some bananas information? Today is my last day filming at Prospect Studios," Capshaw said in the clip.

"Not my last day filming on Grey's Anatomy, but my last day filming at Prospect Studios," she clarified. "Full of lots of nostalgia."

Capshaw followed up by posting a selfie on Instagram.

"Blue skies ahead..." she captioned the photo, adding several blue heart emojis.

News broke in March that Capshaw and Sarah Drew, who portrays April Kepner, will leave Grey's Anatomy after Season 14. Capshaw said at the time that she was "sad to see" her character go.

"For the past ten years I have had the rare privilege of not only playing Arizona Robbins but also being madly in love with playing her," the actress tweeted. "She was one of the first members of the LGBTQ community to be represented in a series regular role on network television. Her impact on the world is permanent and forever."

"I am grateful that I have gotten to bring her to life and for the life that she had brought me," she added. "I am sad to see her go but I am consoled by the idea that she will continue to live on and on i all of our consciences and imaginations."

Grey's Anatomy star Ellen Pompeo, who plays Meredith Grey, said in an interview with The Ellen DeGeneres Show in March that her pay raise didn't lead to Capshaw and Drew's exits. Season 14 will come to a close in May.