Dean Unglert is starting therapy after Lesley Murphy split

April 11 (UPI) -- Bachelor Winter Games star Dean Unglert is starting therapy in the wake of his split from Lesley Murphy.

The 26-year-old television personality said on Tuesday's episode of his Help! I Suck at Dating podcast that he plans to address his issues and insecurities following his breakup with Murphy. The pair started dating on Bachelor Winter Games, which aired in February.

"The one thing I want is just to know I feel loved back. I want to feel loved," Unglert said. "The worst part about all of this is that Lesley did feel that way about me regardless of everything. I know that she did love me."

"I got the one thing that I wanted but it still didn't end up working out, which is one of the worst things to come to the realization of," he added. "I've been meditating more and I'm going to start going to therapy this week."

Unglert said his parents "didn't really like each other" and that he's never had "a strong example of a good relationship" in his life. His mom died when he was 15, and he was estranged from his dad for a number of years.

"I have this instinctive, defensive thing to kind of push away from the good things in my life and hopefully therapy will end up helping me out with that," the star said.

"All of this boils back down to I think my issues, my insecurities, my incredible fear of abandonment and needing to belong somewhere," he added.

Unglert and Murphy confirmed their split in Instagram posts over the weekend. Rachel Lindsday, whose affections Unglert sought in The Bachelorette Season 13, said in an interview Monday that she was "shocked" by the couple's split.

"I actually thought they were a really good match for each other," Lindsay said. "I didn't think they were going to be running down the aisle anytime soon but I thought they were going to be boyfriend and girlfriend for a while."