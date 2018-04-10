WWE Raw: Rousey attacks, Lashley returns, Paige retires

April 10 (UPI) -- The post-WrestleMania Raw on Monday featured plenty of surprises including the main roster debut of NXT Superstars and the shocking return of Bobby Lashley.

Ronda Rousey, hot off of her WrestleMania debut Sunday where she defeated authority figures Stephanie McMahon and Triple H with Raw general manager Kurt Angle, helped kick off the show when she confronted McMahon in the middle of the ring.

McMahon, who was seen wearing an arm brace after tapping out to Rousey's Armbar submission hold, attempted to bury the hatchet with the former UFC Women's Bantamweight Champion and present herself as a friend.

Rousey, while smiling, hugged McMahon before her face suddenly turned serious. Rousey then put McMahon into yet another Armbar and ripped her boss's arm brace off as the crowd cheered loudly. Referees then rushed to the scene and helped McMahon -- who was screaming in pain throughout -- walk to the back.

Paige, meanwhile, took center stage on Raw after her Absolution partner Mandy Rose defeated Sasha Banks due to Bayley accidentally distracting her friend.

Paige gave an emotional speech where she announced that due to a neck injury, she will be retiring from in-ring competition. The former Divas star thanked every female Superstar in WWE, her family and Daniel Bryan who Paige said has inspired her after he recently returned from a career-ending injury to compete once again.

Paige, a former NXT Women's Champion and a two-time Divas Champion, received applause from the audience and "Thank you" chants.

"This will always be my house," Paige said.

Lashley's surprise return happened while Elias was performing in the middle of the ring with his guitar. The former United States and ECW Champion quickly entered the ring and attacked Elias before hoisting him up for an impressive Standing Suplex.

Lashley was last seen in WWE in 2007. He famously was selected by Donald Trump to represent him at WrestleMania 23 in the Battle of the Billionaires match against Vince McMahon.

Also on Raw, a number of NXT Superstars debuted on WWE for the first time including Ember Moon who joined Raw Women's Champion Nia Jax to defeat Alexa Bliss and Mickie James; No Way Jose who defeated John Skyler; and The Authors of Pain who defeated Heath Slater and Rhyno.

Other moments from Raw included The Revival defeating Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson as part of the Tag Team Eliminator tournament that was caused by Braun Strowman and his young partner Nicholas relinquishing their Raw Tag Team Championships; enemies turned partners Woken Matt Hardy and Bray Wyatt defeating Titus WorldWide in the second tournament match; Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn facing each other to a No Contest after Angle offered a job on Raw to the winner; Intercontinental Champion Seth Rollins, Finn Balor and Jeff Hardy defeating The Miz and The Miztourage and Roman Reigns being confronted by a returning Samoa Joe who challenged The Big Dog to a match at Backlash on May 6.

Reigns also announced that he will be receiving a Universal Championship rematch against Brock Lesnar inside a steel cage at the upcoming Greatest Royal Rumble event in Saudi Arabia on April 27. The event will be streamed on the WWE Network at 12 p.m. ET and will also feature a 50-Man Royal Rumble Match and John Cena taking on Triple H.