Rachel Lindsay was 'shocked' by Dean Unglert, Lesley Murphy split

April 10 (UPI) -- Rachel Lindsay was "shocked" by former beau Dean Unglert's recent split.

The Bachelorette Season 13 star said on Monday's episode of the Ben and Ashley I Almost Famous podcast that she was surprised by Unglert's breakup with Lesley Murphy, whom he met on Bachelor Winter Games.

"I actually thought they were a really good match for each other," Lindsay said. "I thought that they had a lot of the same interests, like personalities that meshed really well together, and I thought they were going to work out."

"I didn't think they were going to be running down the aisle anytime soon but I thought they were going to be boyfriend and girlfriend for a while, so I was shocked that it ended so quickly," she added.

Unglert, who came in fourth place during Lindsay's season of The Bachelorette, started dating Murphy on Bachelor Winter Games, which aired in February. He appeared to confirm his split from Murphy in an Instagram post Saturday.

"Love takes work. Love is compromise. Love is earned," the 26-year-old star wrote. "I still have a lot of work to do on myself, a lot to prove to myself, before I'm ready for something like that."

Murphy also seemed to address the split in a post the next day.

"I know it's imperative to find someone who chooses us and acknowledges our many layers, who can be open and vulnerable, and most importantly, who is ready," the 30-year-old television personality said.

Lindsay got engaged to Bachelorette contestant Bryan Abasolo on the Season 13 finale. Abasolo said in an interview with Extra in January that he and Lindsay "definitely" want to marry this year.