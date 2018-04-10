Home / Entertainment News / TV

Kim Zolciak says Marlon Wayans' 'White Chicks' comparison 'hurts'

By Annie Martin  |  April 10, 2018 at 12:48 PM
Comments Comments
share with facebook
share with twitter
Comments Comments

April 10 (UPI) -- Kim Zolciak says she was hurt by Marlon Wayans' White Chicks remark.

The 39-year-old television personality responded in an Instagram comment Monday after Wayans likened her appearance to his character in the 2004 movie.

"Was always a super big fan of yours and my kids loved you," she wrote, according to E! News. "This hurts but I guess its all for laughs."

Wayans had shared a screenshot of Zolciak from Part 1 of The Real Housewives of Atlanta Season 10 reunion, which aired Sunday.

"No we are not in production on White Chicks 2. The [expletive]?!" the actor captioned the post on Instagram.

Zolciak also addressed Wayans' comment in an interview Monday with TMZ.

"It's pretty disgusting," the star said. "I think it's inappropriate that a grown-[expletive] man [amid] the #MeToo movement is knocking a woman. I think it's gross."

"I don't support somebody that's ignorant. I mean, it's just ignorant and it's not funny," she added. "It's not setting a good example."

Zolciak came to fame on The Real Housewives of Atlanta, and appeared as a friend of the housewives in Season 10. Her co-star Kenya Moore announced during Part 1 of the reunion that she's expecting her first child.

Related UPI Stories
Trending Stories
Blake Shelton voices love for 'adopted Okie' Gwen Stefani Blake Shelton voices love for 'adopted Okie' Gwen Stefani
Pauley Perrette has filmed her final 'NCIS' scenes Pauley Perrette has filmed her final 'NCIS' scenes
WWE Superstars call Paige's retirement 'heartbreaking,' 'bittersweet' WWE Superstars call Paige's retirement 'heartbreaking,' 'bittersweet'
Famous birthdays for April 10: Mandy Moore, Daisy Ridley Famous birthdays for April 10: Mandy Moore, Daisy Ridley
Heidi Klum gets close to Tom Kaulitz in Mexico Heidi Klum gets close to Tom Kaulitz in Mexico