Kim Zolciak says Marlon Wayans' 'White Chicks' comparison 'hurts'

April 10 (UPI) -- Kim Zolciak says she was hurt by Marlon Wayans' White Chicks remark.

The 39-year-old television personality responded in an Instagram comment Monday after Wayans likened her appearance to his character in the 2004 movie.

"Was always a super big fan of yours and my kids loved you," she wrote, according to E! News. "This hurts but I guess its all for laughs."

Wayans had shared a screenshot of Zolciak from Part 1 of The Real Housewives of Atlanta Season 10 reunion, which aired Sunday.

"No we are not in production on White Chicks 2. The [expletive]?!" the actor captioned the post on Instagram.

Zolciak also addressed Wayans' comment in an interview Monday with TMZ.

"It's pretty disgusting," the star said. "I think it's inappropriate that a grown-[expletive] man [amid] the #MeToo movement is knocking a woman. I think it's gross."

"I don't support somebody that's ignorant. I mean, it's just ignorant and it's not funny," she added. "It's not setting a good example."

Zolciak came to fame on The Real Housewives of Atlanta, and appeared as a friend of the housewives in Season 10. Her co-star Kenya Moore announced during Part 1 of the reunion that she's expecting her first child.