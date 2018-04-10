Katherine Heigl says her 'Suits' character has 'gumption'

April 10 (UPI) -- Katherine Heigl says her Suits character is "no shrinking violet."

The 39-year-old actress posted a photo Tuesday from the USA Network show's set following news she will star in Season 8 in the wake of Meghan Markle's departure.

"Day 2 on the set of @suits_usa getting my hands wrapped for a kickboxing scene," Heigl captioned a picture of herself in a gym.

"My character #SamanthaWheeler is no shrinking violet! She'll kick your [expletive] in the ring and in the courtroom! Love playing a girl with gumption! #AnythingYouCanDoICanDoBetter #GirlsWithGumption," she added.

USA Network confirmed in January that Heigl will join the legal drama in Season 8. The actress will play Samantha Wheeler, a new partner at Pearson Specter Litt "who challenges the status quo" at the firm.

"Joining Suits was the perfect organic way to not only collaborate with an executive producer I admire deeply, but to also become a part of a show and cast that I am an immense fan of," Heigl said in a statement.

"I have watched Suits from the very beginning and feel incredibly lucky to be the newest member of the Pearson Specter Litt family," she added.

Markle, who is set to marry British royal Prince Harry in May, and fellow Suits star Patrick J. Adams will both depart the show after Season 7. Heigl is best known for playing Izzie Stevens on the ABC series Grey's Anatomy.