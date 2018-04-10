Adam Savage to host 'MythBusters Jr.'

April 10 (UPI) -- Industrial and special-effects designer Adam Savage has signed on to host and executive produce the new series MythBusters Jr. on the Science Channel.

The 10-episode program, which is slated to debut in late 2018, will offer "six of the nation's most talented kids a chance to show off their amazing ingenuity and STEAM -- Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Math -- skills."

"Adam Savage is a true American original, a singular talent who inspired a new generation of MythBusters and will now get a chance to mentor a remarkable group of kid geniuses," Discovery's Nancy Daniels said in a statement Tuesday. "MythBusters is an iconic series and to be able to expand its roster in spectacular style with MythBusters Jr. is something that we are proud to do."

"I'm so excited to be returning to Discovery to work with these kids on a new incarnation of the show I love so much," added Savage. "To be able to confront them with great questions and the resources to answer them is such a dream. Helping to inspire future scientists and engineers is a mission I share with Discovery."

Savage, 50, co-hosted MythBusters from 2003-16.