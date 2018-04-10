AMC adapting 'NOS4A2' as a series for 2019

April 10 (UPI) -- AMC announced Tuesday it plans to air a new supernatural horror series called NOS4A2 in 2019.

The 10-part drama is based on the novel by Joe Hill, who will serve as an executive producer. Jami O'Brien -- whose credits include Fear The Walking Dead and Hell on Wheels -- is the showrunner.

No casting has been announced yet.

"I couldn't be more excited about the forthcoming adaptation of NOS4A2. I know it's in good hands with showrunner Jami O'Brien: her beautifully composed scripts show a writer at the height of her powers, one who has an exquisite touch with character and a relentless instinct for suspense," Hill said in a statement. "AMC's record speaks for itself: who wouldn't want to be in business with the mad men who broke bad and made the dead walk? And (production company) Tornante's dedication to bringing singular visions to TV has freed everyone involved to do their best and truest work. I can't wait to see Vic McQueen turn the throttle and go after Charlie Manx in 2019. Let's ride."

The story follows McQueen, a working-class artist who discovers she has the supernatural ability to track the seemingly immortal Charlie Manx, who feeds off the souls of children, then deposits what remains of them into a twisted Christmas Village where it is illegal to be unhappy, a news release said.