Showtime to air Kevin Smith comedy special

April 9 (UPI) -- Kevin Smith announced via Twitter on Monday that Showtime will air the comedy special he was filming when he had his Feb. 26 heart attack.

"The comedy special I was shooting with @comedydynamics the night I almost died of a heart attack has been picked up by @Showtime! Mark your calendars: It airs MAY 11th on the same network as @SHO_Homeland! Thanks for the home, #Showtime!" the 47-year-old performer and filmmaker tweeted.

The cable network also confirmed the airdate in its own social-media post.

The 47-year-old star was filming the special in Glendale, Calif., when he started feeling ill and canceled his second show to head to the hospital. Doctors discovered Smith had a 100 percent blockage of his left anterior descending artery and underwent emergency surgery.

The Dogma and Clerks writer-director-star recently said he has lost nearly 30 pounds since his health crisis.