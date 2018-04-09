'Preacher' Season 3 receives June premiere date

April 9 (UPI) -- AMC has announced that Season 3 of their supernatural drama Preacher, is set to premiere on June 24 at 10 p.m. ET.

"Get your affairs in order and your soul ready - we're coming back!" the official Facebook page for the series said on Monday alongside an image of star Dominic Cooper as West Texas preacher Jesse Custer turning on a light.

Preacher, based on the comic book series of the same name by Garth Ennis and Steve Dillon, follows Jesse, his ex-girlfriend Tulip (Ruth Negga) and Irish vampire Cassidy (Joseph Gilgun) as they journey to find God and save the world from demons.

Season 3 will feature the trio returning to Angelville, a Louisiana Plantation where Jesse was raised, Deadline reported. Ian Coletti, Graham McTavish, Pip Torrens, Julie Ann Emery, Malcolm Barrett are also set to star alongside new series regulars Betty Buckley and Colin Cunningham. Jeremy Childs, Liz McGreever, Jonny Coyne, Adam Croasdell and Prema Cruz will have recurring roles.