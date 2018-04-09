Home / Entertainment News / TV

Netflix renews 'Alexa & Katie' for Season 2

By Karen Butler  |  April 9, 2018 at 4:44 PM
April 9 (UPI) -- Netflix has renewed Alexa & Katie -- starring Paris Berelc, Isabel May and Tiffani Thiessen -- for a second season.

"We're happy to report that Alexa & Katie, Netflix's first tween sitcom, will be returning for a second season... sophomore year, here we come!" the streaming service said Monday.

"Despite the fact that Alexa is undergoing cancer treatment, her outgoing personality and enthusiasm for life never falter, especially with her loyal and awkwardly adorable best friend Katie by her side," a synopsis noted. "At times, they're left feeling like outsiders, during a period when what seems to matter most is fitting in."

The ensemble of the series also includes Emery Kelly, Eddie Shin, Jolie Jenkins and Finn Carr. Season 1 is streaming on Netflix now.

