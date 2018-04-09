Home / Entertainment News / TV

Colton Haynes returning to 'Arrow' for Season 7

By Wade Sheridan  |  April 9, 2018 at 12:43 PM
Comments Comments
share with facebook
share with twitter
Comments Comments
1 of 2
| License Photo

April 9 (UPI) -- Colton Haynes is returning to The CW's Arrow as a series regular for the superhero drama's upcoming seventh season.

Haynes will be reprising his role as Roy Harper after last appearing in the 15th and 16th episodes of Season 6 alongside original cast member Willa Holland whose status for Season 7 remains unknown. The pair were last seen going on a mission to destroy Lazarus Pits around the world.

Haynes appeared briefly in the first season of Arrow before becoming a regular on the second and third seasons. He also showed up in a guest starring role in Season 4.

"I could not be happier to return to my role as Roy Harper alongside my Arrow family," Haynes said in a statement.

"We're very fortunate and excited to welcome back Colton to Arrow. While we've always enjoyed Colton's returns to the show, we couldn't be more thrilled to have him return as a proper series regular and we're very excited about all the creative opportunities Roy Harper's return affords us," The CW said.

Related UPI Stories
Trending Stories
Pauley Perrette has filmed her final 'NCIS' scenes Pauley Perrette has filmed her final 'NCIS' scenes
Famous birthdays for April 9: Kristen Stewart, Dennis Quaid Famous birthdays for April 9: Kristen Stewart, Dennis Quaid
WrestleMania: Reigns fails, Rousey wins, Undertaker returns WrestleMania: Reigns fails, Rousey wins, Undertaker returns
Candice Bergen shares first photo from set of 'Murphy Brown' revival Candice Bergen shares first photo from set of 'Murphy Brown' revival
Famous birthdays for April 7: Jackie Chan, Francis Ford Coppola Famous birthdays for April 7: Jackie Chan, Francis Ford Coppola