Colton Haynes returning to 'Arrow' for Season 7

April 9 (UPI) -- Colton Haynes is returning to The CW's Arrow as a series regular for the superhero drama's upcoming seventh season.

Haynes will be reprising his role as Roy Harper after last appearing in the 15th and 16th episodes of Season 6 alongside original cast member Willa Holland whose status for Season 7 remains unknown. The pair were last seen going on a mission to destroy Lazarus Pits around the world.

Haynes appeared briefly in the first season of Arrow before becoming a regular on the second and third seasons. He also showed up in a guest starring role in Season 4.

"I could not be happier to return to my role as Roy Harper alongside my Arrow family," Haynes said in a statement.

"We're very fortunate and excited to welcome back Colton to Arrow. While we've always enjoyed Colton's returns to the show, we couldn't be more thrilled to have him return as a proper series regular and we're very excited about all the creative opportunities Roy Harper's return affords us," The CW said.