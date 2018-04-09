Anson Mount to play Capt. Kirk's predecessor on 'Star Trek: Discovery'

April 9 (UPI) -- Hell on Wheels and Non-Stop star Anson Mount is to play Christopher Pike, captain of the USS Enterprise, in Season 2 of Star Trek: Discovery.

Pike is the predecessor of Capt. James T. Kirk, who has been played in various Star Trek TV and film incarnations by William Shatner and Chris Pine.

All episodes of Star Trek: Discovery Season 1 are streaming on CBS All Access.

The sci-fi drama "follows the voyages of Starfleet on their missions to discover new worlds and new life forms." It stars Jason Isaacs, Sonequa Martin-Green, Anthony Rapp and Doug Jones.