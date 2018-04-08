Pauley Perrette has filmed her final 'NCIS' scenes

April 8 (UPI) -- Actress Pauley Perrette has wrapped up her 15-season run on the CBS drama NCIS.

"Finished shooting my last scene of NCIS with @SeanHMurray @BrianDietzen @EmilyWickersham @WValderrama Airs May 8th. LOVE Y'ALL!!!" Perrette tweeted Friday.

"Abby's exit from #NCIS is in two parts. May 1 and May 8th. I worked really hard to give you my best. I really hope EVERYONE tunes in. Bless," she followed up Saturday.

The 49-year-old actress announced in October that she wpuld be departing NCIS following the conclusion of Season 15.

"So it is true that I am leaving NCIS after this season. There have been all kinds of false stories as to why (NO I DON'T HAVE A SKIN CARE LINE AND NO MY NETWORK AND SHOW ARE NOT MAD AT ME!)" Perrette tweeted at the time.