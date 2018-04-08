Home / Entertainment News / TV

'Mozart in the Jungle' canceled after four seasons

By Karen Butler  |  April 8, 2018
April 8 (UPI) -- Amazon has confirmed it canceled Mozart in the Jungle, its music-themed dramedy starring Gael Garcia Bernal, Lola Kirke, Malcolm McDowell, Bernadette Peters, Hannah Dunne, Saffron Burrows and Jason Schwartzman.

The show is abut a young, New York classical music conductor.

"We are so proud of the four seasons we made of this show and are grateful to the cast, crew, fans and Amazon for writing this symphony with us. We hope people will keep finding the show for years to come," executive producers Schwartzman, Paul Weitz, Roman Coppola and Will Graham said in a joint statement.

Variety said this is the first cancellation since Jennifer Salke was named the streaming giant's new chief of film and television production.

Salke has said she plans to focus on more mainstream programming, instead of niche projects.

