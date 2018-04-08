Eleanor Tomlinson, Rafe Spall start filming BBC's 'War of the Worlds'

April 8 (UPI) -- Filming is underway in Liverpool on the BBC's three-part adaptation of H.G. Wells' alien-invasion novel The War of the Worlds.

Written by Peter Harness -- whose credits include Wallander and Jonathan Strange and Mr. Norrell -- the miniseries will star Eleanor Tomlinson, Rafe Spall, Robert Carlyle and Rupert Graves.

Craig Viveiros is directing the project, which is set in the early 20th century.

"I'm delighted to be taking on the Martians with Rafe Spall in Mammoth Screen's adaptation of The War of the Worlds. I've been a fan of Craig Viveiros' work for a while, so creating this world with him at the helm is very exciting," Tomlinson, who also stars in the period drama Poldark, said in a statement.

"The version of The War of the Worlds that I wanted to make is one that's faithful to the tone and the spirit of the book, but which also feels contemporary, surprising and full of shocks: a collision of sci-fi, period drama and horror. There is nothing cozy or predictable about Wells' novel, and that's what I want to capture in the show. We have an incredible cast, a brilliant director and a wonderful crew -- and I can't wait for them to explode the terrifying story of the first alien invasion on to our screens," Harness added.