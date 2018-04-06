Home / Entertainment News / TV

Kailyn Lowry goes topless in '#bodypositive' photo

By Annie Martin  |  April 6, 2018 at 12:26 PM
| License Photo

April 6 (UPI) -- Kailyn Lowry went topless in a "#bodypositive" photo Thursday on Instagram.

The 26-year-old television personality showed off her curves in the nearly-nude picture during her family vacation in Jamaica.

The snapshot, which was taken by Lowry's friend Bone Estrada, shows the Teen Mom 2 star holding a towel over her bare chest.

"Just checking out the view [photo] by @bone_estrada #jamaica #womenempowerment #bodypositive #curves #springbreak #kailandthechaos #lovetheskinyourein," she captioned the post.

Lowry is spending time with friends and her three sons, 8-year-old Isaac, 4-year-old Lincoln and 8-month-old Lux in Negril, Jamaica. She posted a family photo with her kids Tuesday on Instagram.

"Love these three so much @theluxrussell @theisaacrivera @thelincmarshall (dress from @fashionnova) #momofboys #mybabies #vacation #springbreak #kailandthechaos #jamaica #memories," the star wrote.

Lowry had shared a nude photo and a body-positive message on her 26th birthday in March. The post came just a couple months after the star backed out of a planned breast augmentation and liposuction.

"I won't lie to y'all, i came to Miami for lipo & a boob job. But hours before my surgery i decided i don't want to go through with it," the television personality told her followers.

"When i get home I'll use the money i was gona spend on surgery for a nutritionist & get back into working out," she said. "Damned if i do and damned if i don't."

Lowry co-stars with Jenelle Evans, Chelsea Houska, Leah Messer and Briana DeJesus on Teen Mom 2. The MTV series completed an eighth season in November.

