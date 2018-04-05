'Today': Kathie Lee Gifford, Hoda Kotb celebrate 10 years as co-hosts

April 5 (UPI) -- Today anchors Kathie Lee Gifford and Hoda Kotb are celebrating 10 years as co-hosts.

Gifford, 64, and Kotb, 53, discussed their dynamic in an interview with People published Wednesday on their 10-year anniversary together on air.

"We just laugh all the time and it's ridiculous," Kotb told the magazine.

"Our fans turn us on in the morning as an antidote for so much of what is going on in the world today," Gifford added. "They want to laugh, they've gotten all of the bad news they can stomach."

Gifford shared similar sentiments in a speech Wednesday evening. She and Kotb were fêted by their Today colleagues at the Rainbow Room in New York.

"Television can be used in such a powerful way, and it's our choice how we really use it," Gifford said at the event, according to Today. "Choose life, bring joy to someone, make someone laugh."

Kotb and the Kathie Lee and Hoda official Instagram account posted photos Thursday on Instagram from the celebration.

"We had a wonderful evening celebrating 10 years of KLG and Hoda in the beautiful @rainbowroomnyc! (photo by: @photonate) #ToastTo10," Kathie Lee and Hoda captioned a slideshow.

"A few more! Xo," Kotb added to a slideshow on her own account.

A few more! Xo A post shared by Hoda Kotb (@hodakotb) on Apr 5, 2018 at 12:58am PDT

Today will air a 10th anniversary special Friday, April 6.