'Sabrina' stars Kiernan Shipka, Ross Lynch appear in first photo

April 5 (UPI) -- The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina is giving fans a first glimpse of Kiernan Shipka and Ross Lynch.

Executive producer Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa shared a photo Wednesday on Twitter of the 18-year-old actress and 22-year-old actor in character as Sabrina Spellman and Harvey Kinkle on the set of the Netflix series.

The picture shows Sabrina and Harvey holding hands as they appear to walk to school. Shipka wears a black turtleneck with a red coat and skirt as Sabrina, while Lynch sports jeans with a t-shirt, denim jacket and a backpack.

"Well, it's out there," Aguirre-Sacasa captioned the post. "A 1st look at Harvey and Sabrina from the 'Chilling Adventures of @Sabrina.' ADORBS, right?"

The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina is based on the Archie Horror comic series of the same name. The Archie Comics series Sabrina the Teenage Witch was previously adapted as an ABC series starring Melissa Joan Hart.

Netflix picked up The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina for two seasons in December. The series, which will co-star Lucy Davis and Miranda Otto, is described as "dark, coming-of-age story."

"This adaptation finds Sabrina wrestling to reconcile her dual nature -- half-witch, half-mortal -- while standing against the evil forces that threaten her, her family and the daylight world humans inhabit," Netflix said in a news release.